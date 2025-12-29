Robinson recorded 11 receptions on 14 targets for 113 yards in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Raiders.

The Giants' passing game came alive in a soft matchup, and Robinson accounted for 14 targets on 30 pass attempts from Jaxson Dart. He primarily worked in short and intermediate areas of the field, though he did manage long gains of 36 and 17 yards to top 100 yards in a game for the third time this season. Robinson also surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in a season for the first time in his career with the effort, a timely breakout given his pending free agency this offseason.