Robinson (knee), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the 49ers, is expected to be active for the contest barring any pregame setbacks, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Robinson has missed the Giants' first two games of the season while continuing his recovery from the torn ACL he suffered in November 2022, but he looks poised to play Thursday, with his status to be confirmed when New York releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. If Robinson gets the green light to play Thursday, he may not be in store for a major role right off the bat, but the 2022 second-round pick could eventually get the chance to supplant Parris Campbell as the Giants' top option out of the slot. Before injuring his right knee Week 11 of last season, Robinson recorded 23 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown on 31 targets over six games.