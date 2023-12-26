Robinson caught three of seven targets for 16 yards in Monday's loss to Philadelphia.

New York's passing game struggled as a whole Monday, with quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and Tommy DeVito combining for a modest 188 yards through the air. Nearly half of those were gained by Darius Slayton, while Robinson posted his lowest yardage total since Week 10. That said, he did lead the team in targets and tied for second in receptions, so opportunity was there even if production wasn't. Robinson has had at least four targets and at least three receptions in five straight games, providing evidence that the Giants value him as an integral part of their pass-catching corps. However, he hasn't score a touchdown and has averaged a mediocre 36.2 receiving yards per game during that span, making him tough to trust in fantasy lineups.