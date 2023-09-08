Robinson (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against Dallas, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

The Giants don't need to rush the 2022 second-round pick back into action after an ACL tear in November, as depth at wide receiver is one thing they definitely have. What they don't have is a top-notch guy, instead hoping to get it done with Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell, Jalin Hyatt, Sterling Shepard and (eventually) Robinson.