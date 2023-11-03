Robinson (knee) has no injury designation and is slated to play in Sunday's Week 9 game against the Raiders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Robinson was limited with the injury in practice Wednesday and Thursday but is slated to be out there Sunday as the Giants' slot man after practicing fully Friday. He could see increased targets in the middle of the field with Darren Waller (hamstring) out and possibly sidelined for multiple weeks.