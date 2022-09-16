Robinson (knee) will miss Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Robinson failed to practice in any capacity throughout the week, so it isn't surprising to see the rookie wide receiver listed as out on New York's final injury report. With Kadarius Toney (hamstring) questionable, the Giants could be down two young playmakers in a receiving corps that will still feature Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard and Richie James. Robinson's next chance to suit up will come in Week 3 against Dallas on Monday Night Football.
More News
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Remains absent from practice•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Sits out practice•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Considered day-to-day•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Picks up knee injury•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Starts versus Jets•