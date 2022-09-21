Robinson (knee) was spotted working on the side with team trainers during Wednesday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

The same can be said for fellow wide receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Sterling Shepard (rest). Robinson injured his right knee in the season opener and didn't practice last week before the Giants' ruled him out for Week 2. It's unclear if the rookie second-round pick will mix into drills this week, but the first practice report of Week 3, which the team isn't required to post until Thursday, will reveal whether or not he did so.