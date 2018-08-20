Giants' Warren Long: Signs with Giants
Long inked a deal with the Giants on Monday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Long became available for New York following his release from the Seahawks a few weeks back. The odds are somewhat stacked against him sticking with the Giants, but a strong preseason performance could keep him in the league for awhile.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Washington's crowded backfield
Adrian Peterson is joining the Washington Redskins. What does that mean for their backfield...
-
Does Peterson have value in WAS?
It’s a big-name move, but will Washington's signing of Adrian Peterson have big Fantasy ramifications?...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Davis
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Big questions after preseason Week 2
How high should Josh Gordon go? Are we buying the Christian McCaffrey hype? Our experts tackle...
-
When to draft Alvin Kamara?
Alvin Kamara is being taken as the sixth overall pick in Fantasy drafts. Is it too early?
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...