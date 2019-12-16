Play

Gallman (coach's decision) was inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Gallman was scratched for a second straight game, as Javorius Allen has taken over the No. 2 role behind Saquon Barkley. Allen rushed eight times for 28 yards and a score while Barkley registered 143 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.

