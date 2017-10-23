Giants' Wayne Gallman: Backup role
Gallman had five carries for 15 yards and caught two of his three targets for 14 more yards against the Seahawks Sunday.
With Paul Perkins out, Gallman was the clear No. 2 to Orleans Darkwa. After the Week 8 bye, when the Giants presumably get Perkins back, it's unclear how the playing time will shake out. For now, this looks like a backfield situation with limited upside.
