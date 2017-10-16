Giants' Wayne Gallman: Backup to Orleans Darkwa
Gallman had nine carries for 27 yards and caught two of three targets for five more yards Sunday night in Denver.
Gallman was passable against a tough run defense, but he's the clear backup to Orleans Darkwa who shredded the Broncos for 117 yards on 21 carries.
