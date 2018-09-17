Giants' Wayne Gallman: Barely used vs. Cowboys
Gallman rushed one time for two yards and caught one pass for 11 yards in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
While Gallman appears to be the clear No. 2 in the backfield behind Saquon Barkley, there doesn't appear to be much work available given the rookie's heavy usage Sunday night. Barkley not only rushed the ball 11 times for 28 yards, but he was also targeted 16 times in the passing game and posted a team-high 14 receptions. An expanded opportunity would likely only come for Gallman should Barkley suffer an injury.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Callaway? Cook panic?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 2 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...