Gallman rushed one time for two yards and caught one pass for 11 yards in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

While Gallman appears to be the clear No. 2 in the backfield behind Saquon Barkley, there doesn't appear to be much work available given the rookie's heavy usage Sunday night. Barkley not only rushed the ball 11 times for 28 yards, but he was also targeted 16 times in the passing game and posted a team-high 14 receptions. An expanded opportunity would likely only come for Gallman should Barkley suffer an injury.