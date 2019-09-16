Giants' Wayne Gallman: Can't snag only target
Gallman didn't have a carry and failed to catch his only target in Sunday's loss to the Bills.
Gallman played nine of 70 offensive snaps (13 percent), and touches will continue to be hard to come by behind Saquon Barkley.
