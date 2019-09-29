Giants' Wayne Gallman: Carries load in win over Redskins
Gallman carried 18 times for 63 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Redskins. He also caught six of seven targets for 55 yards and another score during the 24-3 win.
Gallman averaged just 3.5 yards per carry against a solid Washington front, but an impactful performance as a pass-catcher allowed him to rack up 118 scrimmage yards. He recorded the opening touchdown of the game on a six-yard reception in the first quarter and added a one-yard rushing score in the second. Gallman filled in admirably for injured teammate Saquon Barkley (ankle) but will face a tough matchup next Sunday at home against the Vikings.
