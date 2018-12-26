Giants' Wayne Gallman: Carries twice in loss
Gallman rushed for 12 yards on two carries during Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Colts.
Gallman enjoyed a season-high 14 carries in Week 14, but has not kept that going with just two carries in Week 16 after not getting into the action on Week 15. His season ends Sunday against Dallas' No. 2-ranked run defense, surrendering 3.7 yards per carry, which held him to 13 total yards in Week 2.
More News
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Sees season-high touches in win•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Limited opportunities in win•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Five carries in loss•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Backup role•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Rushes for three yards•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Rushes for negative yardage in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his waiver wire options for Week 17, including Nick Foles, C.J. Anderson...
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...