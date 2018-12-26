Gallman rushed for 12 yards on two carries during Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Colts.

Gallman enjoyed a season-high 14 carries in Week 14, but has not kept that going with just two carries in Week 16 after not getting into the action on Week 15. His season ends Sunday against Dallas' No. 2-ranked run defense, surrendering 3.7 yards per carry, which held him to 13 total yards in Week 2.