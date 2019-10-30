Giants' Wayne Gallman: Catches one pass in Week 8
Gallman played 13 offensive snaps and caught his only target for a 20-yard gain in Sunday's 31-26 loss to the Lions.
For the second straight week, Gallman didn't receive a single carry. Gallman is strictly Saquon Barkley's backup and won't have any value unless the latter gets hurt again.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Week 9 news & notes: TNF injuries
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 9.
-
Rankings: Deadline fallout
Our trio of Fantasy experts break down every trade that did and didn't happen at the deadline,...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 TE Preview: Back to streamers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including streaming...
-
Best Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.