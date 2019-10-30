Gallman played 13 offensive snaps and caught his only target for a 20-yard gain in Sunday's 31-26 loss to the Lions.

For the second straight week, Gallman didn't receive a single carry. Gallman is strictly Saquon Barkley's backup and won't have any value unless the latter gets hurt again.

