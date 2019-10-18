Play

Gallman received clearance from an independent neurologist to play in Sunday's game against Arizona, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Gallman was a full practice participant throughout the week and didn't have a designation on the final injury report. He'll step in behind Saquon Barkley, who will be returning from a high-ankle sprain.

