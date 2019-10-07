Gallman (concussion) was estimated to be a non-participant on Monday's injury report, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old sustained the concussion during Sunday's loss to the Vikings, so it's no surprise to see him projected as a non-participant Monday. Gallman figures to have a tough time clearing the concussion protocol in time for Thursday's game against the Patriots. Saquon Barkley (ankle) was listed as a limited participant and has a chance of returning this week, which likely will bring an end to Gallman's heavy involvement in the offense, regardless.