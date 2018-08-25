Giants' Wayne Gallman: Contributes 42 scrimmage yards in win
Gallman rushed 11 times for 23 yards and secured all four of his targets for 19 yards in the Giants' 22-16 preseason win over the Jets on Friday.
Gallman had extended opportunity to make his case for the No. 2 running back role with Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and Jalen Simmons (concussion) both sidelined and Jonathan Stewart -- his primary competition for the job -- losing seven yards and a key fumble inside the Jets' 10-yard line on three carries. The second-year back couldn't get much going on the ground, but he flashed sure hands for the third straight preseason contest. Given that he appears to offer more as both a rusher and receiver than Stewart at this point in their respective careers, Gallman appears to be trending in the right direction with respect to opening the season as Barkley's primary backup.
