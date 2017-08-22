Gallman rushed five times for 22 yards but lost a fumble in Monday's preseason game versus the Browns, when he also caught two of three targets for 20 receiving yards.

Gallman led New York in rushing, but his fumble canceled out his relative success. Considering starter Paul Perkins managed just 10 yards on six carries, the Giants could use some help in the backfield, making Gallman someone to keep an eye on in their next preseason outing.