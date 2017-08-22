Giants' Wayne Gallman: Coughs it up Monday
Gallman rushed five times for 22 yards but lost a fumble in Monday's preseason game versus the Browns, when he also caught two of three targets for 20 receiving yards.
Gallman led New York in rushing, but his fumble canceled out his relative success. Considering starter Paul Perkins managed just 10 yards on six carries, the Giants could use some help in the backfield, making Gallman someone to keep an eye on in their next preseason outing.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beckham injures ankle Monday night
Giants receiver Odell Beckham took a hard hit during Monday night's game against the Browns....
-
ADP Review: Sorting out Pats RBs
Mike Gillislee was the popular Fantasy option among the New England backfield coming into training...
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...