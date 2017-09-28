Giants' Wayne Gallman: Could enter backfield mix Sunday
Gallman could dress for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers and factor into the Giants' offensive game plan, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.
Gallman has been a healthy inactive for all three of the Giants' games thus far, but with the status of backups Orleans Darkwa (back) and Shane Vereen (calf) in question for Week 4, the rookie fourth-round pick has a realistic shot at making his NFL debut. Since the 22-year-old held only a minor role as a receiver out of the backfield for a deep Clemson squad last season, he'd likely make for a more natural replacement for Darkwa than Vereen, but it appears coach Ben McAdoo is comfortable deploying Gallman on both passing and running downs if starter Paul Perkins requires a breather. If at least one of Darkwa or Vereen is active Sunday, Gallman's path to ample snaps would become a little more blocked, but simply being active for the contest would give the first-year player an opportunity to stake his claim to more work in future weeks. The Giants have struggled to generate production from any of their top three running backs this season, so any spark Gallman is able to provide would likely be rewarded.
