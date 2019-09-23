Giants' Wayne Gallman: Could step into larger role
Gallman carried five times for 13 yards and failed to catch his only target during Sunday's 32-31 win over the Buccaneers.
Gallman hardly made an impact in this one, but his fantasy value could be on the rise after Saquon Barkley (ankle) left the game and was later seen on crutches. Barkley will be monitored closely over the coming hours, which should yield a more clear diagnosis of the injury. At the very least, Gallman could be in line to start next Sunday's game against Washington.
More News
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Can't snag only target•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Clear backup to Saquon Barkley•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Splits work in preseason finale•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Favorite to back up Barkley•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Returns from foot injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Giants lose Barkley: MRI to come
How to react to Saquon Barkley's ankle injury? We'll know more after an MRI on Monday.
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...