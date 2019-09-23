Gallman carried five times for 13 yards and failed to catch his only target during Sunday's 32-31 win over the Buccaneers.

Gallman hardly made an impact in this one, but his fantasy value could be on the rise after Saquon Barkley (ankle) left the game and was later seen on crutches. Barkley will be monitored closely over the coming hours, which should yield a more clear diagnosis of the injury. At the very least, Gallman could be in line to start next Sunday's game against Washington.