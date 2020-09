Gallman has turned in a solid training camp and is the favorite to win the early down backup job behind Saquon Barkley, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Dion Lewis is still around as the team's reserve pass catcher, but Gallman would likely split carries with him in the event anything happens to Barkley. Both Gallman and Lewis will largely remain off the fantasy radar unless Barkley misses time.