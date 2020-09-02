site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Could win the backup job
Gallman's had a solid camp and is the favorite to win the early-down backup job to Saquon Barkley, the Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Dion Lewis is still around as the team's reserve pass catcher, but Gallman would likely split carries with him in the event anything happens to Barkley.
