Giants' Wayne Gallman: Diagnosed with concussion
Gallman won't return to Sunday's game versus the Vikings due to a concussion.
Receiving his second consecutive start in place of Saquon Barkley (ankle), Gallman managed just two carries for 14 yards before departing in the first quarter. Jon Hilliman and Elijhaa Penny will handle RB reps for the remainder of this contest, but with Barkley potentially in line to return Thursday at New England, the duo may not be able to maintain relevance moving forward.
More News
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Suffers potential head injury•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Ready to replace Barkley again•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Limited again Thursday•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Starts week as limited participant•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Carries load in win over Redskins•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Set to fill in for Barkley•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...