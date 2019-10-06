Play

Gallman won't return to Sunday's game versus the Vikings due to a concussion.

Receiving his second consecutive start in place of Saquon Barkley (ankle), Gallman managed just two carries for 14 yards before departing in the first quarter. Jon Hilliman and Elijhaa Penny will handle RB reps for the remainder of this contest, but with Barkley potentially in line to return Thursday at New England, the duo may not be able to maintain relevance moving forward.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories