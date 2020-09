Gallman is slated to be the No. 3 RB after the Giants signed Devonta Freeman on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gallman's fantasy outlook was brighter for a moment following news that Saquon Barkley (torn ACL) was done for the season, but the addition of Freeman likely means he'll be the third option in the backfield. Freeman will likely be the clear lead back eventually, and incumbent Dion Lewis is a better pass catcher than Gallman, whose upside is limited as a result.