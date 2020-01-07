Giants' Wayne Gallman: Ends 2019 on shaky ground
Gallman carried the ball 29 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns across 10 games in 2019. He also secured 11 of 15 targets for 102 yards and a score.
Gallman burst onto the fantasy scene Week 4 with an impressive showing, in which he drew the start in place of an injured Saquon Barkley and scored twice while exceeding 100 total yards. However, he ended the year with five-straight designations as a healthy scratch, and ultimately ceded the majority of backup work to Javorius Allen. Gallman will enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2020, but his standing in New York's backfield appears unclear at best.
