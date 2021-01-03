Gallman carried 11 times for 65 yards and was not targeted during Sunday's 23-19 win over the Cowboys.

Gallman averaged an impressive 5.9 yards per carry against a beatable Dallas front, but he didn't receive a heavy workload, despite playing from ahead for most of the game. He narrowly escaped a massive error in the final moments of the game when he fumbled in Giants territory but somehow managed to recover the ball from the bottom of the pile. Despite the near blunder, it was one of Gallman's most productive performances in recent weeks and he finishes the regular season with a surprising 792 scrimmage yards to go along with six touchdowns. He'll look to retain the role of lead ball carrier in the postseason, if the Eagles can beat Washington on Sunday night.