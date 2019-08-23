Gallman rushed eight times for 31 yards and caught one of two targets for 10 yards in Thursday's 25-23 preseason win over the Bengals.

Gallman got the start with Saquon Barkley resting, reinforcing the notion that the 2017 fourth-rounder is the favorite to serve as Barkley's backup once the games start to count. The majority of Gallman's yardage came on a two-carry stretch in which he rushed for 11 yards and then 14 more.