Gallman managed 25 yards on five carries during Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Eagles.

Gallman also brought in both of his targets for a loss of two yards. The second-year pro continues to see limited opportunities behind workhorse running back Saquon Barkley, and recorded his largest share of offensive snaps (14) since Week 6 during Sunday's divisional loss. Gallman appears to have secured his role as Barkley's primary backup.

