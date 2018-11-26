Giants' Wayne Gallman: Five carries in loss
Gallman managed 25 yards on five carries during Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Eagles.
Gallman also brought in both of his targets for a loss of two yards. The second-year pro continues to see limited opportunities behind workhorse running back Saquon Barkley, and recorded his largest share of offensive snaps (14) since Week 6 during Sunday's divisional loss. Gallman appears to have secured his role as Barkley's primary backup.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...