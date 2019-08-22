With Saquon Barkley resting Thursday, Gallman will start at running back in Thursday's preseason matchup with the Bengals, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Gallman returned to practice Sunday after nursing a foot injury and split reps between the first- and second-team offenses. While Barkley obviously has the starting gig wrapped up long-term, the fact that Gallman will start Thursday could bode well in the competition for the backup job with Rod Smith and Paul Perkins. Smith has recorded 16 carries for 54 yards (3.4 YPC) so far in the preseason, while Perkins has logged 10 carries for 44 yards (4.4 YPC).