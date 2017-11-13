Gallman had three carries for 22 yards Sunday against the 49ers. He also saw one target, but failed to haul it in.

Gallman was once again Orleans Darkwa's backup, but Shane Vereen (five carries) also saw work. Former starter Paul Perkins played only on special teams. Consider Gallman the No. 2 and first in line should anything happen to Darkwa.

