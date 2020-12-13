Gallman rushed 12 times for 57 yards and caught three of four targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 26-7 loss to Arizona.

Gallman got 12 of the 17 carries by Giants running backs, but it was Dion Lewis who got the call from one yard out for New York's lone points of the afternoon. Though Gallman has gone two games without a touchdown after scoring six in his previous five games, he remains locked into the lead role in the Giants' backfield heading into a Week 15 matchup with the Browns.