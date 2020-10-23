Gallman rushed 10 times for 34 yards and a touchdown and secured all five targets for 20 yards in the Giants' 22-21 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night.

After Devonta Freeman appeared to pick up an ankle injury on the second drive of the third quarter, Gallman became the featured back and toughed his way to a solid performance. While running room was often at a premium against the Eagles' stingy front seven, Gallman still found his way to a solid fantasy performance courtesy of a one-yard touchdown run and by serving as a reliable safety valve out of the backfield for Daniel Jones. Freeman will have extra time to heal up ahead of a Monday night, Nov. 2 contest against the Buccaneers in Week 8, but if he's unable to go or limited, Gallman appears to be the favorite to take on the bulk of the rushing workload in that contest.