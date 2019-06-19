Gallman has competition in the form of Rod Smith and Paul Perkins for the backup job to starting running back Saquon Barkley, Lance Medow of the Giants' official site reports.

Barkley laid waste to the NFL as a rookie, earning the highest offensive snap share (83 percent) of any back not named Christian McCaffrey. With few reps available to the rest of the backfield, no other Giants back made much noise, but Gallman managed 265 yards from scrimmage and one score on 65 touches. The group was bolstered in the offseason with the addition of Smith via free agency and the return to health of Perkins after a year away from the field due to a torn pectoral. Because Barkley handles most of the reps, the team may consider keeping just three running backs on the final 53-man roster, which may mean Gallman, Smith and Perkins are competing for two spots.