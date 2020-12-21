Gallman rushed nine times for 29 yards in Sunday's 20-6 loss to Cleveland. He was not targeted in the passing game.

Gallman had been the Giants' workhorse with double-digit carries over the last seven weeks, but the team inexplicably moved away from him in the second half in favor of veteran Alfred Morris. There are currently no reports of the starting tail back suffering any sort of injury, so the decision is a curious one when you consider the alternative options (or lack thereof) at the position. Morris did perform well in his place (seven carries for 39 yards), but most of his damage was done on two draw plays where the down and distance was so long that the Browns were playing a soft defense to prevent any big passing plays. Perhaps there will be a more concrete explanation issued by head coach Joe Judge, but right now we have to consider a committee approach for the Giants moving forward. That move would sever Gallman's fringe status as a startable fantasy back heading into a matchup against the Ravens on Sunday.