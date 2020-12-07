Gallman rushed the ball 16 times for 135 yards in Week 13 against the Seahawks.
Gallman played a key role in the Giants' upset victory, recording the first 100-yard rushing effort of his career. Though he was vultured for a touchdown on each occasion by Alfred Morris, Gallman moved the team down the field on two separate drives in the third quarter with 60 and 23-yard runs. Gallman has now earned at least 15 touches in three consecutive games, and with Devonta Freeman's (ankle/hamstring/illness) status uncertain, he could maintain a prominent role in the offense for the foreseeable future. Gallman and the Giants will draw a Week 14 matchup against the Cardinals.