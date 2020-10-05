Gallman carried the ball six times for 45 yards in Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Rams.

While Devonta Freeman led the Giants' backfield with 11 carries, it was Gallman who delivered the most rushing yards with his touches (tying quarterback Daniel Jones), although he wasn't a factor as a receiver. With the team's backfield likely to remain a committee it's unlikely any of Freeman, Gallman or Dion Lewis will see a big workload in Week 5, but all three will have a chance to be productive against a Cowboys defense that just got torn apart for 307 rushing yards and three TDs by a Browns ground game that was without Nick Chubb (knee) for most of the afternoon.