Giants' Wayne Gallman: Leads Giants in rushing
Gallman led the Giants in rushing with 37-yards on nine carries, while also chipping in two receptions for six-yards in its Thanksgiving loss to the Redskins.
The Giants could not get anything going on the ground or through the air in the contest. Fellow running back Orleans Darkwa got 11 carries, so the carry count was essentially split. The rookie will attempt to breakout next week when the Giants face the Raiders.
