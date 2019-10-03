Giants' Wayne Gallman: Limited again Thursday
Gallman (neck) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Gallman came out of Week 4's dismantling of the Redskins with an injury that coach Pat Shurmur termed "game soreness," per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Speaking to Salomone on Thursday, Gallman wasn't concerned about his neck issue because he "used to play linebacker in high school." While neither coach nor player are worried about Gallman's status for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Friday's injury report will have the final word. With Saquon Barkley still in recovery mode from a high ankle sprain, Jon Hilliman is the only other running back on the Giants' 53-man roster.
