Gallman (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Gallman continues to work his way through the league's protocol for head injuries. He's been participating in individual drills since the beginning of the week, and still needs to be cleared by an independent neurologist before retaking the field. With Saquon Barkley (ankle) practicing in full and trending towards suiting up Sunday versus Arizona, Gallman could be relegated to a reserve role when healthy.

