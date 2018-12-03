Giants' Wayne Gallman: Limited opportunities in win
Gallman had five carries for 16 yards and caught one of two targets for minus-2 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Bears.
Gallman logged exactly five carries and two targets for the second straight game. The second-year pro saw a slight increase in offensive snaps (15) Week 13, but for fantasy purposes has little value other than as a backup to workhorse Saquon Barkley.
