Gallman (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

After spraining his left knee Week 1, Gallman was able to handle individual drills Wednesday, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. Considering the nature of the injury, Gallman may not increase those practice reps this week, but he remains the preferred option at running back behind rookie workhorse Saquon Barkley, if healthy.

