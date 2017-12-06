Gallman (hip) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Gallman injured his hip during Sunday's game in Oakland, finishing with three carries for 11 yards and one catch for eight yards. The overall output falls just shy of his eight other offerings this season, which range from 22 to 82 yards from scrimmage. It's notable that the 82-yard showing is the only one beyond 50 on Gallman's ledger, as Orleans Darkwa has adeptly led the backfield for most of the season. With an injury in tow, Gallman is unlikely to do much more than spell Darkwa in Week 14 against the Cowboys, assuming he's able to suit up.