Gallman gained a yard on one carry in Sunday's 19-14 loss to the Bears.

Saquon Barkley recorded a season-high snap share (97 percent), leaving Gallman in the dust with just two offensive snaps. Gallman is still a solid handcuff as the fantasy playoffs approach, but he has no value beyond that.

