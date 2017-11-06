Giants' Wayne Gallman: Loses fumble
Gallman had nine carries for 41 yards against the Rams Sunday, but lost a fumble.
He was once again the backup to Orleans Darkwa (16 carries 71 yards), and the fumble probably won't advance his cause. Paul Perkins theoretically could come back into the mix against the 49ers, but it's unclear what his role would be. For now, consider Gallman the No. 2 back on the roster.
More News
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...