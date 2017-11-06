Gallman had nine carries for 41 yards against the Rams Sunday, but lost a fumble.

He was once again the backup to Orleans Darkwa (16 carries 71 yards), and the fumble probably won't advance his cause. Paul Perkins theoretically could come back into the mix against the 49ers, but it's unclear what his role would be. For now, consider Gallman the No. 2 back on the roster.