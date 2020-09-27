Gallman lined up with the Giants' first-team offense during warmups, indicating he may be the team's starting running back Sunday versus the 49ers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

In the wake of Saquon Barkley's season-ending torn ACL, the Giants backfield likely will be a committee for the foreseeable future, but it appears Gallman will get the first chance to take the first snap between him, Dion Lewis and newcomer Devonta Freeman. Clearly, Freeman has the most visible resume among the trio, but after just five days with the team, he doesn't seem likely to be a huge part of the game plan. That leaves Gallman and Lewis to vie for early-down and pass-catching reps, meaning the more well-rounded Lewis could earn more touches, even if Gallman gets the start.