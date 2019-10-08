Giants' Wayne Gallman: Missing from practice
Gallman (concussion) wasn't spotted Tuesday at the Giants' team facility ahead of practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
It's not clear if the Giants will run a true practice or more of a walk-through session, but Gallman will go down as a non-participant on Tuesday's injury report, as was also the case Monday. According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Gallman is on track to miss the Giants' Thursday night matchup with the Patriots, though coach Pat Shurmur may not officially rule him out until Wednesday. With Saquon Barkley (ankle) also believed to be trending toward a third straight absence, third-string option Jon Hilliman looks in line to draw the start at running back in Week 6.
