Giants' Wayne Gallman: Modest role
Gallman had two carries for six yards and caught all three of his targets for 17 yards Sunday against the Saints.
Gallman is the clear backup to Saquon Barkley now that Jonathan Stewart is on IR, and Gallman will be the change of pace option on the rare occasion Barkley needs a breather.
