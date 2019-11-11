Giants' Wayne Gallman: Musters up five yards
Gallman rushed once for two yards and caught one of two targets for three yards in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Jets.
The Giants couldn't get anything going on the ground, and that includes Saquon Barkley (undisclosed), who managed just one yard on 13 carries. Barkley was banged-up during Sunday's loss, but the Giants are optimistic he'll be healthy for Week 12's game against the Bears following their upcoming bye, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. If that's the case, Gallman can be left on waivers for fantasy purposes.
